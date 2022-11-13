AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Visits ICCI offices: Azerbaijan envoy for three-nation bloc also featuring Pakistan, Turkiye

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2022 03:03am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan has said that Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey have good potential to develop an economic bloc to achieve better outcomes for their respective economies.

Addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) he said that Azerbaijan’s economy has been on a steady growth trajectory and has positioned itself as a strategic transport hub between Europe and Asia. Therefore, close cooperation of Pakistan with it would open up new avenues for Pakistan to promote trade ties with Central Asia. He said that many Pakistani products including pharmaceutical products, textiles, optic and medical equipment, rice and fruits can find a good market in Azerbaijan. Similarly, Azerbaijan can export many products to Pakistan including tomato, hazelnuts, strawberries and other fruits, berries, vegetables, fruit juices, sauces and other preserves, cotton & cotton yarn, polymers and black fermented tea.

He said that Azerbaijan has set up many industrial zones and Pakistani investors should explore them for JVs and investment. He highlighted potential sectors for investment in Azerbaijan including agriculture and processing, construction, petrochemicals, renewable, transport, trade, logistics, mining, digital economy, tourism and light industry. He said that ICCI should form another delegation for Azerbaijan and assured that his Embassy would fully support it to make its tour successful.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Azerbaijan is rich in oil and gas reserves while Pakistan is facing problems in purchasing LNG.

He said that Azerbaijan should cooperate with Pakistan to address this issue. Pakistan and Azerbaijan are enjoying cordial relations that should be transformed into growing trade and economic relations to achieve better benefits for both countries.

He said that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan is quite low as compared to their actual potential. Both countries can trade in many items for which it is very important to develop strong business linkages between the private sectors of both countries to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan can cooperate in multiple fields including military, defence industry, security, agriculture, trade, banking, energy, tourism, transport, information & communication technologies, science, education.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan should explore promoting trade through road links that would boost bilateral trade ties.

Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Zahid Maqbool, Usman Khalid, Maqsood Tabish, Khalid Chaudhry, Raja Imtiaz, Fatma Azim, Javed Iqbal, Dr Muhammad Usman and others were present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Turkey Azerbaijan ICCI Khazar Farhadov

Comments

1000 characters

Visits ICCI offices: Azerbaijan envoy for three-nation bloc also featuring Pakistan, Turkiye

‘Riba-free’ banking: SBP withdraws appeal against FSC verdict

MBS’ visit postponed

SBP review of sale, purchase deals: Increased FX income of banks driven by higher spread, Senate panel told

SECP revises fee structure for corporate sector

Non-filers to pay increased rates of WHT

Ministry launches Rs40bn project for 20 poorest districts

KNIP likely to be restructured for the third time

BOA meeting tomorrow: BoI to discuss development, provision of utilities in SEZs

Minimum tax exemption: SC sets aside PHC orders

PM delays London’s departure

Read more stories