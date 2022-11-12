AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan's startup culture and the women force

Sponsored Content Published 12 Nov, 2022 07:29pm
Follow us

One of the significant things to mention about the changing business landscape of Pakistan is the active participation of Pakistani women in the workforce. Gender inclusivity introduced in the start-up culture is not only helping women thrive but also bringing unprecedented talents from all across the nation.

Shell Tameer Awards is an avenue that encourages women entrepreneurs to play their part and flourish in the entrepreneur ecosystem of Pakistan. Shell Tameer Awards is an initiative of Shell Pakistan that highlights the nation’s top innovators and helps their bright ideas progress.

Shell Tameer Awards 2022 has also seen women entrepreneurs take the mettle and compete on the big stage. One of these innovators is Romesa Aqeel.

Her initiative ‘Kati Katai’ is a bright idea supplying pre-cut vegetables and fruits to benefit women through their online platform.

Armeen Hassan from Lahore is a young female entrepreneur of ‘Smart self-defense against assails’ which offers self-defense training and a complete safety and security solution through their innovative app-based platform to protect women against assaults.

Nausheen Barkat’s ‘Asqurr’ owns a female-led organic honey brand with a focus on empowering women and contributing towards a balanced ecosystem through sustainable bee farming.

Insiya Meherally’s ‘The Method’ is a young start-up working towards women’s safety by providing self-defense training across corporate and private networks.

Maham Wareesha’s ‘Smart Women’ is a female-led start-up enabling rural women through their app-based solution that educates them on self-defense techniques, learning-based mini-games, and online educational videos.

Humaira Rana’s ‘Crop 2X’ is a technology start-up advancing the agricultural sector by proving AI-based data-driven insights on soil, land, and weather conditions to increase yields and reduce operational costs.

Batool Aamir’s ‘Oval NFT’ is a Blockchain technology start-up, providing NFT solutions with embedded smart contracts using blockchain technology, to help brands strategize & implement the launch of their NFTs.

Sadaf Tagar’s ‘Upcycled’ is a disruptive circular economy idea to convert poultry waste into plastic polymers and organic fertilizer.

Maliha Abbas’s ‘ECOSOL’ is a unique climate literacy and action platform, aimed at building an environmentally literate community that understands the use and design of eco-friendly products.

Angel Imdad is a female environmentalist who runs ‘Irverde-GoGreen’ which is an initiative that provides responsible waste-collecting solutions while educating and incentivizing communities for adopting environment-friendly practices and behaviours.

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's startup culture and the women force

Imran Khan steps up criticism of PM Shehbaz over army chief appointment

Pakistan must ride wave of confidence in T20 World Cup final: Babar Azam

Dar meets officials from leading commercial banks in Dubai

COAS visits Lahore garrison, lauds devotion of troops to defend motherland

‘I am perfectly fine,’ clarifies Sanaullah after image of him on hospital bed surfaces

Turkey seeks Ukraine peace talks despite Western actions, Erdogan says

India’s Oct inflation seen falling below 7%

Ukraine foreign minister says West on way to ‘joint victory’

Biden says US-ASEAN pact to address ‘biggest issues of our time’

India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, Yellen says

Read more stories