Pakistan's startup culture and the women force

One of the significant things to mention about the changing business landscape of Pakistan is the active participation of Pakistani women in the workforce. Gender inclusivity introduced in the start-up culture is not only helping women thrive but also bringing unprecedented talents from all across the nation.

Shell Tameer Awards is an avenue that encourages women entrepreneurs to play their part and flourish in the entrepreneur ecosystem of Pakistan. Shell Tameer Awards is an initiative of Shell Pakistan that highlights the nation’s top innovators and helps their bright ideas progress.

Shell Tameer Awards 2022 has also seen women entrepreneurs take the mettle and compete on the big stage. One of these innovators is Romesa Aqeel.

Her initiative ‘Kati Katai’ is a bright idea supplying pre-cut vegetables and fruits to benefit women through their online platform.

Armeen Hassan from Lahore is a young female entrepreneur of ‘Smart self-defense against assails’ which offers self-defense training and a complete safety and security solution through their innovative app-based platform to protect women against assaults.

Nausheen Barkat’s ‘Asqurr’ owns a female-led organic honey brand with a focus on empowering women and contributing towards a balanced ecosystem through sustainable bee farming.

Insiya Meherally’s ‘The Method’ is a young start-up working towards women’s safety by providing self-defense training across corporate and private networks.

Maham Wareesha’s ‘Smart Women’ is a female-led start-up enabling rural women through their app-based solution that educates them on self-defense techniques, learning-based mini-games, and online educational videos.

Humaira Rana’s ‘Crop 2X’ is a technology start-up advancing the agricultural sector by proving AI-based data-driven insights on soil, land, and weather conditions to increase yields and reduce operational costs.

Batool Aamir’s ‘Oval NFT’ is a Blockchain technology start-up, providing NFT solutions with embedded smart contracts using blockchain technology, to help brands strategize & implement the launch of their NFTs.

Sadaf Tagar’s ‘Upcycled’ is a disruptive circular economy idea to convert poultry waste into plastic polymers and organic fertilizer.

Maliha Abbas’s ‘ECOSOL’ is a unique climate literacy and action platform, aimed at building an environmentally literate community that understands the use and design of eco-friendly products.

Angel Imdad is a female environmentalist who runs ‘Irverde-GoGreen’ which is an initiative that provides responsible waste-collecting solutions while educating and incentivizing communities for adopting environment-friendly practices and behaviours.