COAS’ appointment: PTI chief again talks of merit, meritocracy

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he strongly believes that the appointment of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) should be made on merit.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of PTI “Haqeeqi Azadi” march in Gujrat through a video link from the provincial capital on Friday.

He said that a “thief” plundering the country for over 30 years will be making serious decisions and ultimately decide the fate of this country.

“The PM had flown to London to consult an absconder on important national matters. Shehbaz will meet the same person who was convicted by the court,” he added.

He showed reservation whether the appointment will be made on merit; “they (the coalition government) want to bring an ‘army chief of their liking’ to control the institution so that no one questions their corruption”.

He alleged that any time Nawaz’s government made key appointments in institutions, it was destroyed.

Long march resumes: If I can’t register FIR, just imagine plight of common man, Imran tells PTI supporters

He asked how someone, who had allegedly stashed billions in looted wealth abroad and was currently living in one of the most expensive properties in London, could decide the country’s future.

He held both Nawaz Sharif and his brother Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for destroying institutions to safeguard their looted wealth. He accused Nawaz of corrupting the police and judges, and “tried to buy the generals in the 90s to bring the army under his influence. They introduced corruption in the system to control Pakistan and later Nawaz left the country after striking a deal with Pervez Musharraf,” he added.

He also accused the “handlers” of making Shehbaz the PM of Pakistan through a conspiracy.

“The thieves were imposed on us by the handlers and the first step they (the coalition government) took was to close their corruption cases. Shehbaz Sharif was facing conviction in an FIA case, but he got an NRO and was made the Prime Minister,” he added. The PTI chairman observed that a weak person rots in jail for committing small crimes while big thieves get away with it; “such things do not occur in civilised countries as rule of law prevails in these countries. In the developed countries, no one was above the law because they strictly follow the rule of law and ensure justice for all, the western countries have strong institutions,” he added.

He lamented that he could not get an FIR registered as former prime minister, as a powerful person was involved in it. “Deals were being made in the country with powerful criminals,” he added.

He called upon the people to participate in the party’s long march for future generations, adding it is rare that nations get a chance to change their fate but “we have this chance now”.

