KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

================================================================================ Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Dispatched Ending Right Credit On ================================================================================ Ismail Industries Ltd. 30.06.2022 40% Final Cash Dividend 08.11.2022 Nishat Mills Limited 30.06.2022 40% Final Cash Dividend 10.11.2022 Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited 31.12.2022 100% Interim 10.11.2022 Cash Dividend Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 30.06.2022 15% Final 11.11.2022 Cash Dividend Ideal Spinning 30.06.2022 20% Final 10.11.2022 Mills Limited Cash Dividend Zahidjee Textile 30.06.2022 10% Final 10.11.2022 Mills Limited Cash Dividend United Bank Ltd 31.12.2022 100% Interim 10.11.2022 Cash Dividend Nimir Industrial 30.06.2022 15% Final 10.11.2022 Chemicals Ltd Cash Dividend First Imrooz 30.06.2022 55% Final 10.11.2022 Modaraba Cash Dividend Allied Bank Ltd 31.12.2022 20% Interim 11.11.2022 Cash Dividend Maqbool Textile 30.06.2022 10% Final 10.11.2022 Mills Limited Cash Dividend Pakistan National 30.06.2022 50% Final 10.11.2022 Shipping Corporation Cash Dividend Nishat Chunian Ltd 30.06.2022 40% Final 10.11.2022 Cash Dividend Fuaji Cement 30.06.2022 12.5% Bonus 10.11.2022 Company Limited Shares ================================================================================

