Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Dispatched
Ending Right Credit On
================================================================================
Ismail Industries Ltd. 30.06.2022 40% Final
Cash Dividend 08.11.2022
Nishat Mills Limited 30.06.2022 40% Final
Cash Dividend 10.11.2022
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Limited 31.12.2022 100% Interim 10.11.2022
Cash Dividend
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 30.06.2022 15% Final 11.11.2022
Cash Dividend
Ideal Spinning 30.06.2022 20% Final 10.11.2022
Mills Limited Cash Dividend
Zahidjee Textile 30.06.2022 10% Final 10.11.2022
Mills Limited Cash Dividend
United Bank Ltd 31.12.2022 100% Interim 10.11.2022
Cash Dividend
Nimir Industrial 30.06.2022 15% Final 10.11.2022
Chemicals Ltd Cash Dividend
First Imrooz 30.06.2022 55% Final 10.11.2022
Modaraba Cash Dividend
Allied Bank Ltd 31.12.2022 20% Interim 11.11.2022
Cash Dividend
Maqbool Textile 30.06.2022 10% Final 10.11.2022
Mills Limited Cash Dividend
Pakistan National 30.06.2022 50% Final 10.11.2022
Shipping Corporation Cash Dividend
Nishat Chunian Ltd 30.06.2022 40% Final 10.11.2022
Cash Dividend
Fuaji Cement 30.06.2022 12.5% Bonus 10.11.2022
Company Limited Shares
================================================================================
