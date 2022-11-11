AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 80.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.21%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.07 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.29%)
PAEL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.7%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.07%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China yuan’s long-term strengthening trend will not change

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2022 06:31pm
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan exchange rate is decided by market supply and demand, while its long-term strengthening trend will not change, a state-run media outlet said on late on Friday following a sharp jump in the local currency during the day.

The Chinese yuan finished the domestic trading session at its strongest level since late-September, as investors cheered the government’s decision to ease some of the country’s strict COVID-19 prevention controls.

China’s sound economic fundamentals over the mid- to long-term should support a firm currency, while continued trade surplus also allows capital inflows, the Economic Daily, which is run by China’s State Council, said.

“Unlike the United States and the European Union, which had previously implemented long-term quantitative easing policies, China’s inflation is relatively low and the yuan has room for appreciation,” the newspaper said.

The currency is unpredictable as “two-way volatilities are normal and there won’t be one-sided market,” it added.

The local currency has had sharp swings in recent months. It fell to the weakest levels since global financial crisis of 2008 in light of Federal Reserve policy tightening and a slowing domestic economy, before rebounding on hopes for the relaxation of Chinese pandemic restrictions.

Despite Friday’s bounce, the yuan has still lost about 10.7% against the dollar so far this year and looks set for its biggest annual decline since 1994, when China unified market and official rates.

Chinese yuan COVID-19 pandemic Covid 19 cases

Comments

1000 characters

China yuan’s long-term strengthening trend will not change

Expats supporting my cause because they are aware of rule of law in progressive societies: Imran Khan

Rupee's appreciation run ends, settles at 221.64 against US dollar

September FCA: NEPRA approves Rs5.13 per unit refund to KE consumers

KSE-100 rises to highest level since August 2022 after 0.45% gain

Twitter brings back ‘official’ account tag; $8 blue-tick option disappears

India's top court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers

COAS visits Multan garrison, meets strike formations’ troops: ISPR

Oil jumps by 3% as China eases COVID curbs

China confirms Xi to attend G20 summit, meet Biden

Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says ‘dystopia’ already here

Read more stories