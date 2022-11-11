AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
ANL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.41%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
GGGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
TREET 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
WAVES 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 9.2 (0.21%)
BR30 16,212 Increased By 214 (1.34%)
KSE100 42,855 Decreased By -46.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,683 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan hits 7-week high after China eases some stringent COVID curbs

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2022 11:54am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan hit a seven-week high against the dollar on Friday, as investors cheered the Chinese government’s decision to ease some of the country’s strict COVID-19 prevention controls.

The rise in the Chinese yuan also came as the dollar languished after cooler-than-expected US inflation data fuelled market expectations for a slower pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Chinese health authorities on Friday eased some of the country’s heavy COVID-19 curbs, including shortening by two days quarantine times for close contacts of cases and inbound travellers, and eliminating a penalty on airlines for bringing in infected passengers.

“It looks like the two game changers coming together,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. “Investors are squeezing their short yuan positions,” he added, seeing further upside room for the yuan to head to 7.05 per dollar.

Yuan slips as weak inflation fans growth concerns

The onshore yuan jumped as high as 7.0650 per dollar, the strongest level since Sept. 22, before last trading at 7.0957 as 0622 GMT.

Its offshore counterpart rose to 7.0592 per dollar, its highest level since Oct. 6.

It traded at 7.0850 as of 0622 GMT. Persistent COVID-19 disruptions, stringent prevention measures and mobility restrictions have piled pressure on the world’s second-largest economy, with the International Monetary Fund in October cutting China’s full-year growth forecast to 3.2% from 4.4% previously.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1907 per dollar, the highest since Oct.31.

That represented a 0.7% rise on the previous fix of 7.2422, the biggest one-day jump in the official rate guidance in nearly six months.

Traders and analysts said the official midpoint largely matched their projections, reflecting the broad dollar weakness in global markets.

Friday’s fixing was 17 pips weaker than Reuters’ estimate of 7.1890.

Yuan US inflation data

Comments

1000 characters

Yuan hits 7-week high after China eases some stringent COVID curbs

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

Oil jumps by about 2% as China eases COVID curbs

Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says ‘dystopia’ already here

Pakistan drawing inspiration from ’92 win over England: Hayden

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Govt unlikely to ensure 8-hour smooth supply of gas during winter

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Read more stories