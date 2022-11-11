AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
ANL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.41%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
GGGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
TREET 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
WAVES 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 9.2 (0.21%)
BR30 16,212 Increased By 214 (1.34%)
KSE100 42,855 Decreased By -46.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,683 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hales ‘delivers in spades’ at T20 World Cup to cap England redemption

AFP Published 11 Nov, 2022 11:19am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

ADELAIDE: If it wasn’t for a freak injury to Jonny Bairstow on a golf course, Alex Hales would have been watching the Twenty20 World Cup on television at home and pondering what might have been.

Instead, the dynamic batsman played a leading role in England’s annihilation of India in the semi-finals and is now sizing up Pakistan’s bowlers in Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

English media hailed man-of-the-match Hales’s unbeaten 86 off 47 balls in Thursday’s 10-wicket thrashing of India at the Adelaide Oval as “the ultimate redemption”.

“This was vindication for him and England’s selectors in more ways than one,” former England skipper Mike Atherton wrote in The Times.

But just a few months ago, the 33-year-old’s international career looked over.

The batsman had not represented England for three-and-a-half years, having been dumped on the eve of the 2019 World Cup following two failed recreational drug tests.

But Eoin Morgan retired and was succeeded as England’s white-ball captain by Jos Buttler this summer, Bairstow slipped and broke his leg on the golf course and fellow opener Jason Roy was dropped because of poor form.

That all conspired to hand the hard-hitting Hales a fresh chance.

“He’s delivered in spades,” Buttler said after combining with Hales to send India home in emphatic, brutal style.

“He’s immensely tough to bowl at. It was fantastic to be at the other end and watch him go about his business, such a wide range of shots, and the dimensions of the ground, he played them fantastically well.” There was never any doubt of Hales’s talent.

After his long international exile came to an end in September, England’s Test captain and World Cup team-mate Ben Stokes called him “definitely one of the best T20 players in the world”.

In August, Hales became the first Englishman to reach 10,000 runs in the Twenty20 format.

He has scored 2,073 runs in 74 T20 internationals at an average of 31.40 and he has strike rate of more than 138 per 100 balls.

In his first match back from the deep freeze, against Pakistan in Karachi, Hales thumped a half-century. “Three years felt like forever,” Hales said afterwards.

In a portent for Sunday’s World Cup final, England won the Pakistan series 4-3.

Hales’s experience in Australia’s Big Bash League – meaning he would know the World Cup pitches well – was also a factor in his return.

Hales has also played several seasons in the Pakistan Super League.

‘Breakdown in trust’

The doubts about Hales were off the pitch.

While his drugs ban was for 21 days, in line with England and Wales Cricket Board policy, then-captain Morgan said there had been a “complete breakdown in trust” between Hales and his team-mates.

“Everybody in the senior players’ meeting agreed the best decision for the team and culture was for Alex to be deselected,” Morgan told the BBC’s Test Match Special in 2019.

England would go on to win the one-day World Cup as hosts.

As his painful exile dragged into 2020, Hales admitted that he had needed to mature and acknowledged “mistakes I’ve made in my private life”.

All was forgiven and forgotten on Thursday as Hales put India’s bewildered bowlers to the sword, together with fellow opener Buttler, who thumped an unbeaten 80.

Hales called it “my perfect innings”.

“India in the semi-final, big occasion, I’m so happy with how I played, it’s special,” the BBC quoted him as saying.

“I never thought I’d play in a World Cup again so this is so special, and to do it in a country where I love playing.

“It’s one of the best nights of my career.”

Melbourne Cricket Ground Jos Buttler T20 World Cup Alex Hales Jonny Bairstow Adelaide Oval English

Comments

1000 characters

Hales ‘delivers in spades’ at T20 World Cup to cap England redemption

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says ‘dystopia’ already here

Pakistan drawing inspiration from ’92 win over England: Hayden

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Govt unlikely to ensure 8-hour smooth supply of gas during winter

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories