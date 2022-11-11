AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
General Bajwa begins farewell visits

Recorder Report Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 09:18am
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday advised armed forces to keep serving the nation with the same zeal and commitment no matter what the circumstances.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief’s comments came during his visit to Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations.

PM in London ahead of Bajwa’s retirement

The COAS appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities.

Earlier, on arrival at Sialkot, Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer received the army chief and at Mangla garrison, Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar had received him.

