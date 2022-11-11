PAKISTAN OILSEEDS SUMMIT 2022: Messages from Kevin Roepke Regional Director, SASSA Region, USSEC

TEXT: The world is in desperate need to break bread right now. This phrase traces its roots back to the New Testament and refers to the process by which parties share ideas over a meal. In many cultures, mealtime interaction is the common thread that unites us all. From childhood, we are conditioned to accompany our families around the table and engage in conversation.

Unfortunately, conflict is the largest cause of food insecurity around the world and while the Russian invasion of Ukraine is fetching all the headlines, there are actually 27 active conflict areas around the world right now. One child dies of malnutrition in Yemen every 10 minutes.

To that end, the role that agriculture plays in solving global crises is enormous.

One of the world’s top brands, The Coca-Cola Company, shared this idea in 1971 with what has been recognized as one of the greatest ads of all time—"I’d Like to Buy the World A Coke.”

At the US Soybean Export Council, we’re optimistic. Agriculture remains the common denominator. The Right to Protein campaign is changing the way people look at food security and reframing it to encompass nutrition security.

As Ambassadors of global agriculture, let us be beacons of hope and prosperity as we offer to break bread for the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022