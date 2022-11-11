AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.46%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
EFERT 81.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.56%)
EPCL 53.87 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.71%)
FCCL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
FLYNG 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
GGGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.81%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.44%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
OGDC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.64%)
PAEL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
PRL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
TPL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.95%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
WAVES 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 86.5 (2.05%)
BR30 15,998 Increased By 446.2 (2.87%)
KSE100 42,901 Increased By 635.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 15,661 Increased By 283.4 (1.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

PAKISTAN OILSEEDS SUMMIT 2022: Messages from Jim Sutter Chief Executive Officer, (USSEC) Chairman

Published 11 Nov, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

TEXT: The recent catastrophic floods in Pakistan have once again brought into clear focus two critical issues facing the world – climate change and food security.

Millions of people across Pakistan have been affected by the flooding, highlighting the devastating impact of climate change and the urgent need to act.

Across the U.S., soybean farmers are widely recognized for growing and developing soy-based solutions to the challenges of climate change and food security. Together, they are producing feed, food and fuel for a growing world and preserving the planet for future generations.

Their farming practices are helping to reduce the carbon footprint of their crops as part of an ongoing commitment to sustainability. Today, U.S. Soy has the lowest carbon footprint when compared to soy from other origins.

As climate change continues to threaten food security, U.S. Soy farmers are constantly improving their sustainability performance to ensure an even more sustainable product in the future as they continue to help feed the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PAKISTAN OILSEEDS SUMMIT 2022 Jim Sutter

Comments

Comments are closed.

PAKISTAN OILSEEDS SUMMIT 2022: Messages from Jim Sutter Chief Executive Officer, (USSEC) Chairman

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

General Bajwa begins farewell visits

Imran pins his hopes on CJP

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

Transit strikes snarl London, Paris as workers seek raises

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Pakistan, China agree to spur CPEC momentum: govt

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories