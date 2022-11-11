PAKISTAN OILSEEDS SUMMIT 2022: Messages from Jim Sutter Chief Executive Officer, (USSEC) Chairman

TEXT: The recent catastrophic floods in Pakistan have once again brought into clear focus two critical issues facing the world – climate change and food security.

Millions of people across Pakistan have been affected by the flooding, highlighting the devastating impact of climate change and the urgent need to act.

Across the U.S., soybean farmers are widely recognized for growing and developing soy-based solutions to the challenges of climate change and food security. Together, they are producing feed, food and fuel for a growing world and preserving the planet for future generations.

Their farming practices are helping to reduce the carbon footprint of their crops as part of an ongoing commitment to sustainability. Today, U.S. Soy has the lowest carbon footprint when compared to soy from other origins.

As climate change continues to threaten food security, U.S. Soy farmers are constantly improving their sustainability performance to ensure an even more sustainable product in the future as they continue to help feed the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022