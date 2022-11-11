AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.46%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
EFERT 81.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.56%)
EPCL 53.87 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.71%)
FCCL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
FLYNG 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
GGGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.81%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.44%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
OGDC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.64%)
PAEL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
PRL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
TPL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.95%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
WAVES 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 86.5 (2.05%)
BR30 15,998 Increased By 446.2 (2.87%)
KSE100 42,901 Increased By 635.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 15,661 Increased By 283.4 (1.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

PAKISTAN OILSEEDS SUMMIT 2022: Messages from Shahzad Ali Khan Patron-in-Chief APSEA

Published 11 Nov, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

TEXT: I am truly delighted to welcome the distinguished delegates to the 2nd Pakistan Oilseeds Summit 2022. It is really encouraging to see the enthusiasm and support the 2nd Summit has received from a sector of the industry, both locally and internationally.

Pakistan's role in the global oilseed and edible oil landscape has rapidly gained prominence, mainly due to surge in its protein requirements, which provides great opportunities for the market players. The Summit is an effort to provide a forum which focuses on finding pathways for further development of the Pakistani oilseeds industry to play a role in international trade, and at the same time provide the support needed to raise country's indigenous fat and protein sources.

The remarkable growth of the Pakistani oilseeds industry is a testament of the brilliant entrepreneurial skills of APSEA members and the valuable support of our global trading partners. Only a strong and well-developed solvent extraction industry can play its due role in addressing to economic and foodsecurity challenges faced by our country by bringing in value addition in trade and elevating the efficiency of our agriculture. The government and the industry must work together to develop a pertinent and sustainable oilseed development program to reduce the burden on our economy and improve our food security footing. We also need support from the trading countries to enhance the joint trade value by collaborating to support value addition and reducing the bilateral trade deficit.

I would like to thank all participants, especially our sponsors for making the Summit a reality in a very short time. I wish all the participants a rewarding conference and a great experience in the historical city of Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PAKISTAN OILSEEDS SUMMIT 2022 Shahzad Ali Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

PAKISTAN OILSEEDS SUMMIT 2022: Messages from Shahzad Ali Khan Patron-in-Chief APSEA

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

General Bajwa begins farewell visits

Imran pins his hopes on CJP

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

Transit strikes snarl London, Paris as workers seek raises

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Pakistan, China agree to spur CPEC momentum: govt

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories