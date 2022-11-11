PAKISTAN OILSEEDS SUMMIT 2022: Messages from Shahzad Ali Khan Patron-in-Chief APSEA

TEXT: I am truly delighted to welcome the distinguished delegates to the 2nd Pakistan Oilseeds Summit 2022. It is really encouraging to see the enthusiasm and support the 2nd Summit has received from a sector of the industry, both locally and internationally.

Pakistan's role in the global oilseed and edible oil landscape has rapidly gained prominence, mainly due to surge in its protein requirements, which provides great opportunities for the market players. The Summit is an effort to provide a forum which focuses on finding pathways for further development of the Pakistani oilseeds industry to play a role in international trade, and at the same time provide the support needed to raise country's indigenous fat and protein sources.

The remarkable growth of the Pakistani oilseeds industry is a testament of the brilliant entrepreneurial skills of APSEA members and the valuable support of our global trading partners. Only a strong and well-developed solvent extraction industry can play its due role in addressing to economic and foodsecurity challenges faced by our country by bringing in value addition in trade and elevating the efficiency of our agriculture. The government and the industry must work together to develop a pertinent and sustainable oilseed development program to reduce the burden on our economy and improve our food security footing. We also need support from the trading countries to enhance the joint trade value by collaborating to support value addition and reducing the bilateral trade deficit.

I would like to thank all participants, especially our sponsors for making the Summit a reality in a very short time. I wish all the participants a rewarding conference and a great experience in the historical city of Lahore.

