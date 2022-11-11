AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
Pakistan

Alkhidmat provides fertilisers, seeds to flood-hit farmers

Published 11 Nov, 2022
KARACHI: Farmers adversely affected by floods have received assistance under the “Farmer Rehabilitation Programme” of the Karachi wing of Alkhidmat Foundation, which scheme aims to rejuvenate the country’s farming sector, officials said on Thursday.

They said that under the programme the affected farmers were provided fertilisers, seeds and pesticides to help them grow their crops, which the recent floods have ravaged.

After the months-long rescue and relief operations in the flooded parts of the country, Alkhidmat has stepped up to provide the affected farmers with agriculture aid in collaboration with south Punjab’s Bank Al Falah, they said.

This programme has initially been started in Jampur, Jamal Khan and Azmatwala areas, where floods have washed away entire crops.

Farmers of the affected areas received the assistance package at a ceremony, which was attended by locals, officials of Alkhidmat Karachi and those of Bank Al Falah.

On the occasion, the CEO of Alkhidmat Karachi, Naveed Ali Baig, said: “Alkhidmat has developed the Farmer Rehabilitation Programme to help those farmers who lost their crops and fields in the recent floods.”

