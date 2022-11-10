AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.46%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
EFERT 81.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.56%)
EPCL 53.87 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.71%)
FCCL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
FLYNG 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
GGGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.81%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.44%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
OGDC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.64%)
PAEL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
PRL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
TPL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.95%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
WAVES 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 86.5 (2.05%)
BR30 15,998 Increased By 446.2 (2.87%)
KSE100 42,901 Increased By 635.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 15,661 Increased By 283.4 (1.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia coming under heavy pressure in Ukraine, says NATO chief

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 05:34pm
Follow us

ROME: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday Russia was coming under heavy pressure in Ukraine after Moscow ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the southern city of Kherson.

Speaking after meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Stoltenberg said NATO would be watching in the coming days to see if the Russians did indeed pull back from the west bank of the Dnipro River.

“What is clear is that Russia is coming under heavy pressure and if they leave Kherson it would be another victory for Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told reporters after talks with new prime minister Meloni.

He added that NATO would support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

Russia orders troops out of Kherson in major reversal

“The unprecedented support that NATO allies, including Italy, has provided is making a difference on the battleground every day and remains vital for the Ukrainian progress,” he told reporters.

Meloni, who took office last month, said her government remained committed to defending “the territorial integrity, sovereignty and freedom of Ukraine”.

NATO Jens Stoltenberg Russian forces Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Russia coming under heavy pressure in Ukraine, says NATO chief

COAS visits Sialkot, Mangla garrisons as ‘part of his farewell visits’: ISPR

England set up final showdown with Pakistan after humiliating India

Rupee registers third consecutive gain, settles at 221.42 against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 600 points as market upbeat over AIIB inflow

KIA says Lucky Motor holds exclusive rights to sell its cars, SUVs in Pakistan

Oil drops for fourth day on China demand concerns

Telenor pushes ahead with plan to sell Pakistan operations: report

Emirates airline back in profit after Covid losses: statement

Erdogan says Russian withdrawal from Kherson is a positive step

Iran says it has developed hypersonic missile

Read more stories