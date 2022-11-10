AGL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.89%)
AVN 80.54 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.31%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.59%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
EFERT 81.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
EPCL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.67%)
FCCL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
FLYNG 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
GGGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.08%)
GGL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.88%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
OGDC 74.15 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.78%)
PAEL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
PIBTL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.15%)
PRL 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.03%)
TPLP 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.37%)
TREET 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.95%)
WAVES 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 86.5 (2.05%)
BR30 15,998 Increased By 446.2 (2.87%)
KSE100 42,901 Increased By 635.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 15,661 Increased By 283.4 (1.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil drops for fourth day on China demand concerns

Reuters Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 03:14pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil extended losses on Thursday for a fourth consecutive session as renewed COVID curbs in China raised concern about fuel demand in the world’s biggest crude importer.

China is battling a rebound in infections in several economically vital cities, including the capital Beijing.

In the manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, millions of residents were told to get tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday. “Chinese COVID-related demand woes, the reinvigorated dollar and a loose fourth-quarter oil balance could push prices further south,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

The downside could be limited with the European Union ban on Russian oil and G7 price cap looming, he added.

Brent crude was down 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $92.38 a barrel at 0903 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 33 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.50.

“While the narrative in recent weeks has focused on the potential for Chinese COVID restrictions to be relaxed the reality has seen case numbers soaring, restrictions reimposed and mass testing undertaken,” said Craig Erlam of brokerage OANDA.

Crude surged earlier this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised concern about supply, with Brent coming close to its all-time high of $147.

Prices have since fallen on concern of recession and Brent has dropped more than 6% this week.

The market came under pressure on Wednesday from a big rise in US crude inventories.

They rose by 3.9 million barrels, taking inventories to their highest since July 2021.

Oil prices dip on China demand worries, U.S. midterm elections

With no final results yet available from the US mid-term elections, in focus later on Thursday will be inflation data which is likely to show a slowing in both the monthly and yearly core numbers for October, according to a Reuters poll.

That may lead the US Federal Reserve to reduce the size of its planned interest rate increases, which would be considered positive for economic and oil demand growth.

Also read

Oil prices Commonwealth Bank US West Texas Intermediate US crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil drops for fourth day on China demand concerns

England set up final showdown with Pakistan after humiliating India

Rupee registers third consecutive gain, settles at 221.42 against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 600 points as market upbeat over AIIB inflow

KIA says Lucky Motor holds exclusive rights to sell its cars, SUVs in Pakistan

Telenor pushes ahead with plan to sell Pakistan operations: report

Emirates airline back in profit after Covid losses: statement

Iran says it has developed hypersonic missile

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

PM in London ahead of Bajwa’s retirement

Read more stories