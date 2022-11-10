US oil may fall more into $83.61-$84.73 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may fall more into a range of $83.61 to $84.73 per barrel, as it has broken a support of $86.36.

The depth of the current fall confirmed a reversal of the uptrend from $82.09.

With oil having overcome the key barrier of $86.36, the chance of a fall to $82.09 has significantly increased.

The downside may not limited to $82.09, as the pattern from the Oct. 10 high of $93.64 looks like a double-top, which suggests a target of $70, once confirmed.

A break above $86.36, now a resistance, may lead to a gain to $87.68.

Oil prices fall more than 2% on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries

On the daily chart, there was a false break above the falling trendline, which was responsible for the birth of a bull run illusion.

The support of $87.44 has been broken.

The break opened the way towards $79.57-$83.17 range.

Once oil drops into this range, the downtrend from $123.68 will be deemed to have resumed towards $62.89-$71.76 range.