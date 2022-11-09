SBP to receive $500mn from AIIB in November: Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced Wednesday that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will receive $500 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) within this month.

In a Twitter post, the finance minister shared that the AIIB board approved the funding today as "co-financing of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded BRACE program for Pakistan."

"These Funds will be received by State Bank of Pakistan within November 2022," he confirmed.

The SBP received $1.5 billion from ADB on October 26, 2022, as a disbursement of loan for the government of Pakistan.

In September, SBP's reserves had increased as the central bank received the $1.2-billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $1.47bn, stand at $8.91bn

The Saudi Development Fund also rolled over a $3-billion deposit with the SBP, an amount that was due to mature in December 2022. However, this development was not meant to increase foreign exchange as the amount was already part of SBP's reserves.

The reserves’ position is critical for Pakistan which has been desperately seeking dollar inflows to meet its balance-of-payments needs.