Govt brings back Iqbal Day holiday

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to restore the public holiday of Iqbal Day on 9th November. A notification to this effect issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday said that in continuation of this Division's circular dated 17th December 2021, it is for general information that the prime minister is pleased to restore the public holiday on the occasion of the Allama Iqbal Day, i.e., 9th November.

Therefore, Wednesday 9th November 2022 would be observed as a public holiday throughout the country.

Later on, the Prime Minister’s Office stated that Shehbaz Sharif has issued instructions to celebrate the birth anniversary of Iqbal in a grand manner today (Wednesday)

The prime minister formed a 22-member national committee under the leadership of Senator Irfan Siddiqui, and Allama Iqbal's life, thoughts, movement, poetry, and philosophy would be highlighted in the whole month of November.

The prime minister directed that the committee should complete the work of compiling the activities for the month of November in three days.

The National History and Heritage Division will facilitate the Committee in carrying out its work.

Other members of the committee include Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr Nafisa Shah, Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik, Professor Dr Khawaja Muhammad Zakaria, Professor Dr Rafiuddin Hashmi, Professor Dr Muhammad Ayub Saber, Dr Aslam Ansari, Dr Ehsan Akbar, Prof Dr Tahseen Faraqi, Dr Akbar Ahmed, Dr Talib Hussain Syal, Khurram Ali Shafiq, Dr Absar Ahmed, Dr Maqsood Jafri, Dr Abdul Raqqaf Rafiqi, Professor Dr Ibad Ali, Dr Badshah Munir Bukhari, Dr Khalid Iqbal Yasir, Muhammad Akram Chaghatai, Dr Shahid Iqbal Kamran, and Prof Dr Basira Ambrin.

