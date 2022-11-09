AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt brings back Iqbal Day holiday

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to restore the public holiday of Iqbal Day on 9th November. A notification ...
Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:41am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to restore the public holiday of Iqbal Day on 9th November. A notification to this effect issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday said that in continuation of this Division's circular dated 17th December 2021, it is for general information that the prime minister is pleased to restore the public holiday on the occasion of the Allama Iqbal Day, i.e., 9th November.

Therefore, Wednesday 9th November 2022 would be observed as a public holiday throughout the country.

Later on, the Prime Minister’s Office stated that Shehbaz Sharif has issued instructions to celebrate the birth anniversary of Iqbal in a grand manner today (Wednesday)

The prime minister formed a 22-member national committee under the leadership of Senator Irfan Siddiqui, and Allama Iqbal's life, thoughts, movement, poetry, and philosophy would be highlighted in the whole month of November.

The prime minister directed that the committee should complete the work of compiling the activities for the month of November in three days.

The National History and Heritage Division will facilitate the Committee in carrying out its work.

Other members of the committee include Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr Nafisa Shah, Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik, Professor Dr Khawaja Muhammad Zakaria, Professor Dr Rafiuddin Hashmi, Professor Dr Muhammad Ayub Saber, Dr Aslam Ansari, Dr Ehsan Akbar, Prof Dr Tahseen Faraqi, Dr Akbar Ahmed, Dr Talib Hussain Syal, Khurram Ali Shafiq, Dr Absar Ahmed, Dr Maqsood Jafri, Dr Abdul Raqqaf Rafiqi, Professor Dr Ibad Ali, Dr Badshah Munir Bukhari, Dr Khalid Iqbal Yasir, Muhammad Akram Chaghatai, Dr Shahid Iqbal Kamran, and Prof Dr Basira Ambrin.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Iqbal Day holiday

Comments

1000 characters

Govt brings back Iqbal Day holiday

PM for judicial commission

Commanders take stock of situation

Q1 non-tax collection dips 16.29pc to Rs202.159bn YoY

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

PTI blocks roads

Govt plans to bring FCA mechanism of KE on a par with other Discos’

Allama Iqbal’s 145th birth anniversary today

There’s sufficient stock of petrol, HSD: PD

PPP Senator Mustafa Khokhar resigns

Americans vote on control of Congress and Biden’s agenda

Read more stories