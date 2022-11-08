AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
Tesla recalls 40,000 U.S. vehicles over potential loss of power steering assist

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2022 06:05pm
WASHINGTON: Tesla Inc is recalling just over 40,000 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles that may experience a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

The Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer has released an over-the-air software update to recalibrate the system after it began rolling out an update on Oct. 11 to better detect unexpected steering assist torque.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a loss of power steering assist can require greater steering effort, especially at low speeds, increasing the crash risks.

As Musk focuses on Twitter, his $56 billion Tesla pay goes to trial

Tesla said it had identified 314 vehicle alerts for this condition among U.S. vehicles that may be related to the recall but said it is unaware of any injuries or deaths related to this condition.

The automaker said that as of Nov. 1 more than 97% of the recalled vehicles have installed an update that has already addressed the recall issue.

Separately, Tesla is recalling 53 2021 Model S exterior side rearview mirrors that were built for the European market that do not comply with U.S. “Rear Visibility” requirements. The mirrors were installed during U.S. service visits.

Tesla has issued 17 recall campaigns in 2022 covering 3.4 million vehicles.

