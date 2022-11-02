AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
ANL 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.86%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.47%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 54.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
FCCL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
GGGL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
GGL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 6.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
OGDC 71.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.78%)
PAEL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
TPL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.97%)
TREET 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.07%)
UNITY 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 9.1 (0.22%)
BR30 15,361 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,913 Increased By 103.9 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,345 Increased By 59 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand strengthens ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2022 11:56am
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand strengthened in early trade on Wednesday, as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day that could give clues on future interest rate hikes.

At 0642 GMT, the risk-sensitive rand traded at 18.1550 against the dollar, 0.25% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was last down 0.12% at 111.35.

Markets widely expect the Fed to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points but the focus will be on its commentary on inflation and any clues on the pace of future rate hikes.

“The Fed will hike by a further 75bp today and will signal more to come, but probably at a slower pace,” ETM Analytics said in a research note.

South African rand weakens as Fed decision looms

The South African government’s benchmark 2030 bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 4 basis points to 10.770%.

South Africa’s rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand strengthens ahead of Fed decision

China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

Oil sales up 9% in October amid improved mobility post-floods

Sales tax harmonization: Centre, provinces agree on key definitions

GST on petroleum products likely in second half of Nov

South Africa target fragile Pakistan confidence at T20 World Cup

Concessional energy to export-oriented sector: ECC approves amendments to earlier decision

Netherlands beat Zimbabwe for consolation win at T20 World Cup

Survey: businesspeople pessimistic about prospects

PM in Beijing to discuss debt, CPEC

Read more stories