Govt may declare, observe ‘National Energy Conservation Day’ this month

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to declare and observe the National Energy Conservation Day this month, aimed at bringing massive behaviour changes/awareness amongst the masses.

Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) is one of the key components of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Under the goal, countries have pledged to double the rate of energy efficiency improvement to achieve sustainable development targets.

According to sources, at present, Pakistan’s current energy saving potential from primary energy supply is approximately 10-12 million tons of oil equivalent (MTOE) through alternate resources of energy. The demand side energy management is very critical in this scenario which requires massive awareness and outreach about the energy efficiency and conservation measures and practices.

Ministry of Science and Technology argues that the country is facing demand and supply challenges due to high energy losses, heavy reliance on imported oil, dependence on obsolete technologies and lack of research and innovation.

The average power distribution losses in Pakistan are about 20 percent and for some DISCOs, these losses reach 38 percent. Similarly, Pakistan’s unaccounted for gas (UFG) losses in the network for SSGC and SNGPL stand at 14.47 percent and 10.1% respectively.

The future scenario of energy demands would be more alarming. Historically, the country has to face energy crisis in summer (electricity shortfall) and winter (gas shortfall) due to peak loads. The power shortfall witnessed is about 7000-8000 MW in May-June 2022, whereas the gas shortage reached 2200 MMCFD against the demand of 6500 MMCFD in December 2021.

Given the significance of Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) in resolving the energy crisis, federal government /concerned ministries held several meetings where National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) also participated. A dedicated Cabinet meeting was conducted on June 7, 2022 with the approval of certain energy conservation measures.

The peak load curves for gas and electricity of last year clearly depict that demand in winter lasts for two months (December to January) and the summer peak load lasts for four months (May to August). Further, Pakistan is expecting extremely harsh winters from now on after the recent climate change impact witnessed in the shape of prolonged and severe monsoon.

Observing National Energy Conservation Day at the start of the winters, as is the global practice especially in South Asia (celebrated on December 14 every year), will have positive impact on the behavior of the masses to conserve energy in terms of space heating and will carry forward a behavioral momentum into summers against the requirement for space cooling.

NEECA submitted a short, medium and long-term EE&C measures to the Power Division in April 2022 for peak saving in electricity demand and to augment the energy sector sustainability. A total 13 measures were proposed with an estimated energy saving potential of 3500-4000 MW.

The NEECA has also staggered long-term interventions to bring about a shift from gas to electricity in consumer demand given that local resources are fast depleting and global prices are rising unabated. Hence, extensive and sustained awareness raising initiatives are critical for demand side energy management in the country.

Parallel to EE&C measures, massive behavior changes through awareness and outreach strategy to channelize the information about the benefits of opting energy efficiency and conservation measures is important.

To highlight the importance of EE&C, National Energy Conservation Day shall be declared and celebrated in the country preferably any day in the month of November. The theme for the inaugural celebrations of National Energy Conservation Day is proposed as “Think Energy Conservation”.

