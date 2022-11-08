FPCCI, Iqra varsity ink MoU

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Iqra National University Hayatabad Peshawar here on Monday, aiming to promote mutual cooperation, joint work/research for business and economic opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this regard, the agreement signing ceremony was chaired by Iqra National University’s Dr Shahjehan Khan, while CEO KPZEDMC Javed Khattak was the chief guest.

On this occasion, regional coordinator of the FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmed Khan and Vice Chancellor Iqra National University, Dr Shah Jahan Khan to work together in terms of mutual cooperation and creating business opportunities for the youth, research in various fields for the business class.

Other participants included FPCCI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordinator Sartaj Ahmed Khan, former Vice President Haji Fazal Elahi, Colonel Shahid, Khalid Farooq, Atif Shahzad, besides Iqra National University Registrar Dr Malik Taimur, Dean of Engineering Dr Jahangir Durrani, Health Dean of Sciences Dr Jahangir Khalil, Director Mrs Samin Shah, Prof Dr Shiraz, Deputy Director Khalil Mohammad Khan and Zakir Rahim were also present in large numbers.

Sartaj Ahmed while speaking at the ceremony said that there are vast opportunities for business and investment in KP.

FPCCI regional coordinator observed that detailed research regarding opportunities in various sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been carried out.

We don’t have any authentic data in this regard, educational institutions should come forward and research and provide a route map for policy makers, he added.

Dr Shahjehan said that aligning the youth with the needs of the market is the most important need of the hour and today’s event will be important in this regard.

He said that the business community should provide opportunities for our graduates to learn academic theories as well as business activities in the practical field.

Under the agreement, the regional office of FPCCI and Iqra University will jointly conduct research regarding opportunities in the business and investment sectors and compile authentic data.

The regional office of FPCCI and other business institutions will provide opportunities for learning and employment to the youth of Iqra in order to overcome the unemployment issue in KP.

