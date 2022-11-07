SC says IG Punjab must register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours

The Supreme Court (SC) directed on Monday the Punjab police to register a first information report (FIR) of the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan within 24 hours, Aaj News reported.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial warned that the top court would take suo motu notice if the FIR of the attack was not registered.

He asked Inspector General of Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar why the FIR was not registered already, adding that there should a concrete reason for not registering it.

The inspector general replied that the police spoke to Punjab CM Parvez Elahi regarding the FIR but he had expressed some reservations.

Imran Khan stable after being injured in assassination attempt during PTI long march

The CJP warned of taking a suo motu notice if the FIR was not registered, adding that Shahkar will be answerable in the notice.

Last week, Imran sustained an injury due to an assassination attempt during the party’s long march in Wazirabad, Gujranwala.