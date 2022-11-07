AGL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
Britain to reclaim access to EU research programmes

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2022 01:07pm
LONDON: London will Monday urge Brussels to unblock access to European scientific programmes for British researchers, which it says is provided for in the post-Brexit trade deal.

Britain says it has been excluded from the bloc’s flagship Horizon Europe programme that funds research, nuclear regulator Euratom and the Copernicus satellite monitoring group.

London considers the delay to be a breach of the post-Brexit deal.

British minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, will tell European officials that the delay is causing “intolerable uncertainty” for businesses.

He will be speaking at the Parliamentary Partnership Assembly (PPA) on Monday – an assembly between representatives from the European Union and the UK to monitor post-Brexit trade and cooperation.

“The UK’s participation would be a clear win-win for the UK and the EU, but the UK cannot wait much longer,” Docherty will say, according to an advance copy of his speech.

EU could fall foul of global banking rules, regulators warn

“The EU’s approach is causing intolerable uncertainty for our research and business communities.”

In August Britain launched dispute procedures with the European Union over its exclusion from the bloc’s scientific research programmes, using a mechanism set out in a post-Brexit deal.

These were the first such legal proceedings launched by the UK against the EU since Brexit.

