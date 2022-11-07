AGL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
ANL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
AVN 79.87 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (3.93%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
EPCL 53.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.52%)
FCCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
FLYNG 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.1%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.9%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.75%)
TPLP 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.28%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 122.41 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.03%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 4,203 Increased By 31.6 (0.76%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 221.3 (1.44%)
KSE100 42,034 Increased By 177.9 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,314 Increased By 87 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Meta planning massive layoffs: report

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2022 12:11pm
Follow us

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook-parent Meta will become the latest tech firm to scale back its workforce, with plans to layoff thousands of employees this week, US media reported Sunday.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the layoffs could impact “many thousands” of Meta employees and that an announcement was expected as soon as Wednesday.

As of September 30, Meta had about 87,000 employees worldwide across its different platforms, which include social media sites Facebook and Instagram as well as messaging platform Whatsapp.

In his announcement of Meta’s disappointing third quarter results, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the firm’s staff would not increase by the end of 2023, and might decrease slightly.

The latest plans from Meta follow recent announcements by other tech firms to freeze hiring or cut their workforce as the industry fights economic headwinds.

Last Thursday, Silicon Valley firms Stripe and Lyft announced large-scale layoffs while Amazon said it would freeze hiring in its corporate offices.

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram services restored after brief outage

Twitter, freshly acquired by Elon Musk, abruptly fired about half of its 7,500 employees last week.

Ad-supported platforms such as Facebook and Alphabet’s Google are suffering from advertisers’ budget cuts as they struggle with inflation and rising interest rates.

Meta in the third quarter saw its profits fall to $4.4 billion, a 52 percent decrease year-over-year.

Meta’s stock price took a major hit on the disappointing results, falling 25 percent in one day.

The company’s market value over the past year is down to $600 billion.

In addition to its ad-supported business woes, investors have been worried about Zuckerberg’s decision to devote major funds into developing the metaverse.

Also read

facebook Mark Zuckerberg Elon Musk whatsapp Silicon Valley Meta Alphabet’s Google Meta layoffs Zuckerberg’s Meta employees

Comments

1000 characters

Meta planning massive layoffs: report

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clocking in at $146 million in October

Pakistan to witness petroleum products shortage in coming days

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

SC says IG Punjab must register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Karachi sees rain amid westerly wave

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Read more stories