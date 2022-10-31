AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Instagram looking into outage as thousands of accounts 'suspended'

Reuters Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 09:11pm
Follow us

Instagram is looking into an issue that has prevented thousands of its users from accessing the photo-sharing platform, with several of them complaining about their accounts being suspended.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms Inc , said on its Twitter account on Monday.

A spokesperson for Instagram did not comment on suspension of accounts. Several Instagram users have tweeted that the application asked for email id and phone number to access their suspended account.

At 11:13 ET, nearly 3,000 users were affected, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a much larger number of users.

Shares of Meta were trading nearly 5% lower amid a wider selloff in stock markets.

Instagram

Comments

1000 characters

Instagram looking into outage as thousands of accounts 'suspended'

PM Shehbaz unveils relief package for agriculture sector

Day 4: PTI ends long march activities, says journey to resume from Gujranwala tomorrow

Rupee ends depreciation run, settles with 0.72% gain against US dollar

Ukraine grain exports resume as Turkey fights to save deal

Visit to China aimed at enhancing trade, attracting FDI: PM Shehbaz

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq given additional portfolio of law and justice

Indian rupee marks biggest monthly losing streak since 1985

Park View Enclave withdraws intention to acquire 51% stake in Silkbank

Read more stories