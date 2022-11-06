Good communication network essential for uplift, says Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood has informed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar about the matters related to different organisations of Communications Ministry including Motorway Police, Pakistan Post, and the National Highways Authority (NHA).

Asad Mehmood met Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday, said the Finance Ministry, adding that the Minister for Communication highlighted the contributions of these organisations in the progress and development of the country.

The finance minister said that the present government is mindful of the fact that a well-integrated communication network is essential for socioeconomic development and financial stability of the country.

He further assured Mehmood to address and resolve the issues of the organisations of Communication Ministry for their better performance and contribution to the progress and development of Pakistan. The finance minister also held a meeting with Chairman Privatization Commission Abid Hussain Bhayo on the privatisation programme.

The meeting reviewed the privatisation programme of state-owned entities.

The meeting discussed various issues impeding the progress of privatisation and bottlenecks in the privatisation process of the NPPMCL and other entities. The chair was also briefed on the issues related to completion of privatisation of PTCL.

The finance minister expressed resolve of the government to proceed further for the privatisation of loss-making entities and impressed upon the Privatization Commission to frame up modalities to overcome bottlenecks hampering the smooth expeditious privatization. He further extended his full support and cooperation.

Earlier, the finance minister also chaired a meeting on PM’s relief package through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) wherein he was informed that the prime minister’s relief package and subsidy being provided on five essential items (pulses, flour, sugar, rice and ghee) through USC. The USC management said that good quality flour, sugar, rice, ghee, and pulses are provided to the masses across the country on subsidised rates. The financial implications of the subsidy were also discussed in the meeting.

The finance minister said that the present government is cognisant of the issues of the poor segment of the society that needs maximum relief support.

The finance minister further directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to formulate a comprehensive model under which maximum relief may be provided to the least endowed segment on priority.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Communications, Chairman NHA, IG Motorway, MD USC and senior officers attended the meetings.

