AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Good communication network essential for uplift, says Dar

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood has informed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar about the matters related to different organisations of Communications Ministry including Motorway Police, Pakistan Post, and the National Highways Authority (NHA).

Asad Mehmood met Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday, said the Finance Ministry, adding that the Minister for Communication highlighted the contributions of these organisations in the progress and development of the country.

The finance minister said that the present government is mindful of the fact that a well-integrated communication network is essential for socioeconomic development and financial stability of the country.

He further assured Mehmood to address and resolve the issues of the organisations of Communication Ministry for their better performance and contribution to the progress and development of Pakistan. The finance minister also held a meeting with Chairman Privatization Commission Abid Hussain Bhayo on the privatisation programme.

The meeting reviewed the privatisation programme of state-owned entities.

The meeting discussed various issues impeding the progress of privatisation and bottlenecks in the privatisation process of the NPPMCL and other entities. The chair was also briefed on the issues related to completion of privatisation of PTCL.

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

The finance minister expressed resolve of the government to proceed further for the privatisation of loss-making entities and impressed upon the Privatization Commission to frame up modalities to overcome bottlenecks hampering the smooth expeditious privatization. He further extended his full support and cooperation.

Earlier, the finance minister also chaired a meeting on PM’s relief package through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) wherein he was informed that the prime minister’s relief package and subsidy being provided on five essential items (pulses, flour, sugar, rice and ghee) through USC. The USC management said that good quality flour, sugar, rice, ghee, and pulses are provided to the masses across the country on subsidised rates. The financial implications of the subsidy were also discussed in the meeting.

The finance minister said that the present government is cognisant of the issues of the poor segment of the society that needs maximum relief support.

The finance minister further directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to formulate a comprehensive model under which maximum relief may be provided to the least endowed segment on priority.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Communications, Chairman NHA, IG Motorway, MD USC and senior officers attended the meetings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ptcl Ishaq Dar PAKISTAN POST NHA NPPMCL development of Pakistan Asad Mehmood

Comments

1000 characters

Good communication network essential for uplift, says Dar

Ehsaas Programme ‘utilization’ ECC asks FD to carry out thorough appraisal

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Nations with AML/CFT deficiencies: Pakistan for removal of its name

Talks with IMF likely by month-end

Nawaz tells Shehbaz to take ‘quick’ legal action

FBR proposal to levy 17pc GST on HOBC, RON-97 deferred

Officers in BS-17 to BS-22: MoC, MoFA to seek approval of executive allowance

‘Secret cameras’ installed in judicial complex, claims PTI leader

Read more stories