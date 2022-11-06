AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

Wasim Iqbal Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has directed both gas companies - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to install TBS (Town border station) in their franchises/areas to bring down unaccounted for gas (UfG) in accordance with international standards.

Installation of TBS is not part of gas companies’ estimated revenue requirements (ERRs) for current financial year and may submit in review petitions, sources said.

Sources further said that both gas companies failed to implement their three-year plan to reduce the UfG to 6.7 percent as per the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) limits.

The gas companies failed to achieve the UfG reduction targets set up for three years (fiscal years, 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22). The SNGPL has to bring down reduction by four per cent and SSGC by 9.55 per cent.

SNGPL exhorts business community to sign RLNG contracts

However, the SNGPL reduced the UfG to eight per cent and SSGC UfG is still 13 per cent due to illegal gas connections in Karachi and gas thefts in Balochistan.

In 2017, the Ogra undertook a study through an independent consultant to determine UfG benchmarks that accounted for the system’s inherent gas loss, challenging local conditions and performance.

The board of directors (BoDs) of both gas companies would take the decisions on revenue requirements for installation of TBS at distribution network to assess the actual size of losses within one month. Than procure through bidding process for both companies. In this system, operators of TBS will be held responsible for UfG in respective areas through profit and loss statements released monthly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA SSGC SNGPL UfG TBS

Comments

1000 characters

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

Ehsaas Programme ‘utilization’ ECC asks FD to carry out thorough appraisal

Good communication network essential for uplift, says Dar

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Nations with AML/CFT deficiencies: Pakistan for removal of its name

Talks with IMF likely by month-end

Nawaz tells Shehbaz to take ‘quick’ legal action

FBR proposal to levy 17pc GST on HOBC, RON-97 deferred

Officers in BS-17 to BS-22: MoC, MoFA to seek approval of executive allowance

‘Secret cameras’ installed in judicial complex, claims PTI leader

Read more stories