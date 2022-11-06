AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
FPCCI presents award to Zubair Malik for philanthropic work

Published 06 Nov, 2022
KARACHI: A Notable Achievement Award for youngest philanthropist Zubair Imam Malik is presented by 10th FPCCI; Federation’s biggest achievement award on his outstanding performance in philanthropy services.

On this occasion the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) announces Federation’s biggest achievement ‘Special Performance Award’ for Popular Welfare Foundation (PWF) and acknowledged the efforts of Zubair Imam Malik not only as a successful businessman but as a philanthropist with empathy for destitute.

In recognition of his charitable work, the FPCCI also gave him the honorary title ‘Son of Sindh’, Pakistan. He has worked tirelessly and with great pride to support humanitarian causes in Interior Sindh.

Director of renowned Popular Group of Industries Zubair Imam Malik, as a successful businessman considered it his responsibility to uplift the underprivileged and provide them with basic amenities. With this sense of responsibility, he started some projects for the welfare and wellbeing of the society.

Popular Welfare Foundation caters to a 500 bedded Hospital in Tando-Adam. It provides 95% free health-care to all its patients and treats every disease. This was initially just 100 beds now enhanced to 500+ with latest facilities and a highly trained Doctors and Nurses.

Along with the provision of health facilities PWF has also established a Medical College and several Schools providing quality education to the youth of Interior Sindh. Beside, health and education sector Zubair is committed to provided clean drinking water and installed RO Plants in different parts of Interior Sindh. PWF has also managed to provide Electricity to over 800+ homes through its massive Solar Power Project.

