AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Google for Education Tools: The Educators join hands with Tech Valley

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Educators, a network of pre-schools, primary and secondary schools across Pakistan, and a project of Beaconhouse Group, has joined hands with Google for Education’s partner in Pakistan, Tech Valley, to digitize their teaching and learning practices using Google for Education tools.

A MoU signing was held in the presence of the global Google for Education team including the Director of JAPAC, Google for Education, in Lahore.

Colin Marson, Director of Google for Education, JAPAC mentioned at the event, “We have great partners worldwide that are working to enhance the global education system with the help of technology and standardizing the curriculum.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Ali Raza, Group Director of Beaconhouse Group said, “After COVID-19 we realized how important is to implement technology in our curriculum. With Google for Education tools and technologies, we are revolutionizing our schools.”

CEO Tech Valley Umar Farooq mentioned, “We have started this pilot program with The Educators from Islamabad and Rawalpindi and plan on deploying Google for Education tools in more cities...”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

mou Google Beaconhouse Group Google for Education JAPAC

Comments

1000 characters

Google for Education Tools: The Educators join hands with Tech Valley

Ehsaas Programme ‘utilization’ ECC asks FD to carry out thorough appraisal

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

Good communication network essential for uplift, says Dar

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Nations with AML/CFT deficiencies: Pakistan for removal of its name

Talks with IMF likely by month-end

Nawaz tells Shehbaz to take ‘quick’ legal action

FBR proposal to levy 17pc GST on HOBC, RON-97 deferred

Officers in BS-17 to BS-22: MoC, MoFA to seek approval of executive allowance

‘Secret cameras’ installed in judicial complex, claims PTI leader

Read more stories