Google for Education Tools: The Educators join hands with Tech Valley

KARACHI: The Educators, a network of pre-schools, primary and secondary schools across Pakistan, and a project of Beaconhouse Group, has joined hands with Google for Education’s partner in Pakistan, Tech Valley, to digitize their teaching and learning practices using Google for Education tools.

A MoU signing was held in the presence of the global Google for Education team including the Director of JAPAC, Google for Education, in Lahore.

Colin Marson, Director of Google for Education, JAPAC mentioned at the event, “We have great partners worldwide that are working to enhance the global education system with the help of technology and standardizing the curriculum.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Ali Raza, Group Director of Beaconhouse Group said, “After COVID-19 we realized how important is to implement technology in our curriculum. With Google for Education tools and technologies, we are revolutionizing our schools.”

CEO Tech Valley Umar Farooq mentioned, “We have started this pilot program with The Educators from Islamabad and Rawalpindi and plan on deploying Google for Education tools in more cities...”

