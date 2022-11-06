AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of AJK: Remittances cross record high of Rs3.5bn

Press Release Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
Follow us

MUZAFFARABAD: Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s remittances (home remittances) crossed the highest level of 3.5 billion rupees, which is a record.

One year ago in September 2021, remittances were 3.2 billion rupees, while in September 2020, it was 1.9 billion rupees and on September 2019, it was only Rs 62 Crore.

According to sources, while presiding over a review meeting, Khawar Saeed, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, said that after the year 2019, remittances have increased by about 3 billion rupees.

This increase in remittances is the highest ever since the bank’s inception, which is a reflection of the strong confidence of overseas expatriate customers in the bank.

The bank has achieved other business goals while expanding the network. The financial institution of the state under the patronage of the AJK Government, especially the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Khan Abdul Majid Khan, the supervision of the Bank President and the team work, with the support of the customers, has not only achieved the targets, but has also increased the profits, deposits and assets of the institution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Remittances Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Khawar Saeed

Comments

1000 characters

Bank of AJK: Remittances cross record high of Rs3.5bn

Ehsaas Programme ‘utilization’ ECC asks FD to carry out thorough appraisal

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

Good communication network essential for uplift, says Dar

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Nations with AML/CFT deficiencies: Pakistan for removal of its name

Talks with IMF likely by month-end

Nawaz tells Shehbaz to take ‘quick’ legal action

FBR proposal to levy 17pc GST on HOBC, RON-97 deferred

Officers in BS-17 to BS-22: MoC, MoFA to seek approval of executive allowance

‘Secret cameras’ installed in judicial complex, claims PTI leader

Read more stories