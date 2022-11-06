Bank of AJK: Remittances cross record high of Rs3.5bn

MUZAFFARABAD: Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s remittances (home remittances) crossed the highest level of 3.5 billion rupees, which is a record.

One year ago in September 2021, remittances were 3.2 billion rupees, while in September 2020, it was 1.9 billion rupees and on September 2019, it was only Rs 62 Crore.

According to sources, while presiding over a review meeting, Khawar Saeed, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, said that after the year 2019, remittances have increased by about 3 billion rupees.

This increase in remittances is the highest ever since the bank’s inception, which is a reflection of the strong confidence of overseas expatriate customers in the bank.

The bank has achieved other business goals while expanding the network. The financial institution of the state under the patronage of the AJK Government, especially the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Khan Abdul Majid Khan, the supervision of the Bank President and the team work, with the support of the customers, has not only achieved the targets, but has also increased the profits, deposits and assets of the institution.

