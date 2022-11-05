KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 04, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
350,373,381 189,090,467 6,256,614,185 3,386,617,955
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 382,779,684 (384,731,828) (1,952,144)
Local Individuals 5,563,576,211 (5,357,646,893) 205,929,318
Local Corporates 2,182,138,570 (2,386,115,744) (203,977,174)
