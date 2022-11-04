AGL 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 7.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
GGL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.17%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
OGDC 70.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.85%)
PAEL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.58%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
TPLP 18.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.05%)
TREET 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
TRG 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.28%)
UNITY 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.4%)
WAVES 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -32.1 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,425 Decreased By -193 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,909 Decreased By -181.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,238 Decreased By -156.8 (-1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Government slams assassination attempt

Recorder Report Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 09:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Political leaders belonging to the ruling coalition including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz have condemned the assassination attempt on former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The leadership of the ruling coalition in their separate statements over Twitter condemned the attack and prayed for early recovery of the PTI chairman and others who got injured during an attack on his convoy in Gujranwala.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a Twitter statement, condemned the attack and sought an immediate report from the interior minister on the incident, besides stating that the federal government will provide every necessary support to the Punjab government for security and investigation into the incident.

“I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people,” he stated in a tweet.

In another tweet, the prime minister stated that the federal government will extend all support necessary to the Punjab government for security and investigation. “Violence should have no place in our country’s politics,” he added.

“I condemn the firing on Imran Khan and his aides and pray for the early recovery of the injured,” Nawaz Sharif stated in a tweet.

Punjab govt should make public details of initial investigation: Marriyum

In a tweet, Foreign Minister Bilawal also strongly condemned the attack on Imran Khan and prayed for his swift recovery.

PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari, in a statement, also condemned the attack and prayed for Imran Khan’s speedy recovery. The former president also stated that the incident should be thoroughly probed.

In a tweet, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said: “I condemn the firing on Imran Khan and pray to Allah Almighty for early recovery of the injured including him [Imran Khan].”

In a statement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also strongly condemned the firing on PTI’s rally, saying that the incident was a “question mark” on the performance of the provincial government with regard to security arrangements.

“Firing on PTI long-march is deplorable, [I] strongly condemn it. I condemn violence in politics,” the JUI-F chief said. He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the attack.

Earlier in the day, a gunman opened fire on the container of Imran Khan in Gujranwala, in which one person was killed while Imran Khan and others got injured. PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed was also among the injured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Imran Khan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif PTI chairman PTI long march PML-N Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Political leaders attack on Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Government slams assassination attempt

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

Export-oriented sectors to get power at an all-inclusive rate of Rs19.99 per unit

ISPR condemns attack

‘Fake’ supplies FBR to hold probe against sugar dealers

SPAs on sale of subsidiaries’ share capital: ECC approves change of control from Eni to PIOGCL

ECs can sell 20pc inward remittances to customers: SBP

Rs536.53bn target for Nov: ‘Pull your socks up,’ FBR chief tells Chief Commissioners

Tariff increase in Oct: Nepra refuses to endorse PBS claim

Dr Faisal-led team treating Imran Khan

Read more stories