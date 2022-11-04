Dr Faisal-led team treating Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was shifted to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore following injury during the PTI’s long march at Wazirabad on Thursday.

Former Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan is leading a four-member team of doctors treating Imran Khan who also underwent CT scan of his foot, sources said. “Imran has been kept in a separate ward and team of doctors is monitoring his health condition.”

The sources claimed that Imran was immediately shifted to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore after receiving first aid in Wazirabad following the unfortunate incident. Doctors provided him necessary treatment apart from carrying out some tests, the sources said.

Long march to continue as per schedule, says Fawad following assassination attempt on Imran

The provincial government has beefed up the security of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital where visitors have been barred from entering the premises considering the volatile situation following the attempt on Imran Khan’s life. However, family members and senior PTI leaders were allowed entry in the hospital, the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022