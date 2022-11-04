KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 23.833 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,336.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ100 amounting to PKR 7.063 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 6.497 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.406 billion), Crude (PKR 2.221 billion), DJ (PKR 2.039 billion), Silver (PKR 1.154 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 396.096 million), Platinum (PKR 394.528 million), SP500 (PKR 340.767 million), Brent (PKR 266.598 million), Copper (PKR 42.839 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 12.097 million).

