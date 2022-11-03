PTI supporters stage protests across Pakistan

Following what it termed an assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday, party supporters took to the streets and protests erupted in major cities of the country, reported Aaj News.

Currently, PTI supporters are staging protests and chanting slogans in favour of Imran. In Islamabad, protesters occupied IJP road and traffic police placed diversions on it.

Supporters in Faisalabad blocked Clock Tower Roundabout and shops in the vicinity of the place shut down.

Moreover, protesters also held a sit-in at Murree Road and Rung Pura in Sialkot.

PTI supporters are also present at GT road and Gujranwala road. In Quetta, supporters are protesting outside Quetta secretariat.

In Karachi, protesters are present outside Insaf House at Shahrah-e-Faisal and also in several places of Landhi and Hub road.

Chishtian and Jhelum also witnessed protests.

Imran was shifted to Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore after an assassination attempt was made on the former prime minister during his long march in Wazirabad, Gujranwala on Thursday.

Imran was wounded when shots were fired at his long march container in Wazirabad, Gujranwala.

The firing also resulted in injuries to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan.

Reuters reported that Imran Khan was shot in the shin in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Several others in the convoy were wounded. One party member said there were reports one person had been killed.