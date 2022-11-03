AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.74%)
GGGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.33%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.74%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TPL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 121.15 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (4.17%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
WAVES 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.76%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.48%)
BR100 4,192 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,618 Increased By 235.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 42,091 Increased By 146.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,395 Increased By 45.4 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares decline as IT, energy losses weigh

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2022 04:31pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed lower for a second straight session on Thursday, as losses in IT and energy outweighed bank gains, with investors seemingly looking past the U.S. Federal Reserve’s comments suggesting a continued hawkish stance.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.17% lower at 18,052.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.11% at 60,836.41.

The benchmark indexes fell as much as 0.7% each earlier in the session to mark their biggest intraday percentage drop in three weeks, tracking a decline in broader equities.

“Our market has not reacted too negatively because we have been seeing good foreign investor inflows in the last three-four days,” said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.

“There have been pretty strong corporate results. What the Fed does will be data dependent.”

Foreign institutional investors bought a net 14.36 billion Indian rupees ($173.61 million) worth of equities on Wednesday, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Indian shares close at over nine-month high; Fed in focus

The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday and said its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further.

Focus will now turn to U.S. jobs data on Friday, which could offer some cues on future interest rate hikes.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)was scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss its response to the government after failing to meet its inflation target for three consecutive quarters. However, Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI would not immediately make details of its report public.

In domestic trading, Nifty’s IT and energy indexes declined 1.18% and 0.55%, respectively, while the public sector bank index closed rose 2.52% higher.

Among stocks, Adani Wilmar Ltd closed 2.4% lower after reporting a 73% slump in September-quarter profit.

Indigo Paints ended 11.9% higher, reporting a second-quarter profit that more than doubled.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares decline as IT, energy losses weigh

Day 7 of long march: Imran Khan to spend Thursday in Wazirabad

Rupee weakens further, settles at 221.95 against US dollar

Army chief will be appointed in 'due course': Marriyum

First heat, then floods wipe out farms in Pakistan's chilli capital

Cotton arrival declines 41% year-on-year owing to flood losses

ECB can’t just mirror Fed moves, Lagarde says

Iftikhar, Shadab rescue Pakistan, set South Africa 186 to win

Bangladesh accuse Kohli of ‘fake fielding’ in World Cup loss

UAE non-oil sector picks up in Oct as firms hire more staff

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Read more stories