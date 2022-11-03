AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
Alkhidmat starts rebuilding houses in affected areas: Flood victims staying at Sehwan camp begin returning to their villages

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: Flood affectees have begun returning to their native areas after staying for two months at a makeshift tent city in Sehwan set up by the Alkhidmat Foundation’s Karachi chapter, an official said on Wednesday.

People left homeless by the devastating floods in Sindh were provided essential food items, clean water and medical facility at the tent city where they took shelter for two months.

As floodwaters have been drained out of many of the once flooded areas, the affectees have begun returning to their native areas, said Naveed Ali Baig, the CEO of Alkhidmat Karachi.

Turning to his organisation’s plans for the future, he said: “After the conclusion of relief activities, the work to resettle these people and help turn their lives into normal ones will now begin.”

Alkhidmat Karachi has already stepped up its rehabilitation and house-rebuilding operations in flood-hit areas to facilitate the resettling of the affected people.

The charity would build structures for those victims whose houses had been washed away, he said. Work in this regard has already been kicked off in Rajanpur, Punjab.

The rebuilding work would be undertaken subsequently in the devastated parts of Sindh and Balochistan, he said and appealed to the affluent families to donate generously to Alkhidmat Karachi.

The manager for disaster management at Alkhidmat Karachi, Sarfaraz Sheikh, and his team members ensured that rehabilitation operations went smoothly, making it possible for the affectees to return to their areas.

