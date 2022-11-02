US Fed announces fourth straight 0.75 point rate hike

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday a fourth consecutive, steep interest rate hike, and said while more increases will be needed to tame inflation, it opened the door to a slower pace of future moves.

The latest three-quarter percentage point increase takes the benchmark lending rate to 3.75-4.0 percent, the highest since January 2008.

In a statement at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, the US central bank said more rate hikes "will be appropriate" to achieve a "sufficiently restrictive" level to tamp down inflation, but it will consider the impact on the economy when deciding.