AGL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.08%)
ANL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
AVN 79.75 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.48%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
EFERT 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.02%)
EPCL 71.40 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.39%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.22%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.5%)
GGL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.31%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.23%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.1%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.46%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.15%)
MLCF 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
OGDC 80.87 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.09%)
PAEL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.18%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
TELE 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.76%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.24%)
TPLP 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.92%)
TREET 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.21%)
TRG 84.90 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.97%)
UNITY 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.29%)
WAVES 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.17%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,011 Increased By 68.9 (1.75%)
BR30 14,810 Increased By 322.9 (2.23%)
KSE100 40,506 Increased By 533.1 (1.33%)
KSE30 15,411 Increased By 253 (1.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Fed unveils 75-basis-point rate hike

  • Move aimed at cooling down most intense breakout of inflation since the 1980s
Reuters Updated 28 Jul, 2022

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday in an effort to cool the most intense breakout of inflation since the 1980s, with “ongoing increases” in borrowing costs still ahead despite evidence of a slowing economy.

“Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices and broader price pressures,” the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee said as it lifted the policy rate to a range of between 2.25% and 2.50% in a unanimous vote.

The FOMC added that it remains “highly attentive” to inflation risks. But while jobs gains have remained “robust,” officials noted in the new policy statement that “recent indicators of spending and production have softened,” a nod to the fact that the aggressive rate hikes they have put in place since March are beginning to bite.

Fed opens policy meeting as it seeks to tame inflation

Coming on top of a 75-basis-point hike last month and smaller moves in May and March, the Fed has raised its policy rate by a total of 225 basis points this year as it battles a 1980s-level breakout of inflation with 1980s-style monetary policy.

The policy rate is now at the level most Fed officials feel has a neutral economic impact, in effect marking the end of pandemic-era efforts to encourage household and business spending with cheap money.

The rate also matches the high point of the central bank’s previous tightening cycle from late 2015 to late 2018, a level reached this time in the span of just four months.

The latest policy statement gave little explicit guidance about what steps the Fed may take next, a decision that will depend heavily on whether upcoming data shows inflation beginning to slow.

With the most recent data showing consumer prices rising at more than a 9% annual rate, investors expect the US central bank to raise the policy rate by at least half a percentage point at its September meeting.

“From here, it is possible that the Fed slows its tightening pace, reassured by the likely peaking of inflation and pullback in inflation expectations as oil prices have fallen,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors, said in a note.

US Federal Reserve FOMC US central bank US interest rates food and energy prices

Comments

1000 characters

Fed unveils 75-basis-point rate hike

Piqued by SC verdict, PM hits out at judiciary

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Imran orders restoration of health card, Ehsaas plan in Punjab

Judicial reforms: NA takes step to ‘protect’ powers of parliament

SOEs’ sell-off: Govt needs to come up with better law: Miftah

Rains-hit Hub bridge, bypass: NHA approves reconstruction plans

Read more stories