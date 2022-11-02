Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram services restored after brief outage

The services of Meta-owned Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were restored on Wednesday after a brief outage that impacted several users who reported the development, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.pk.

This was the third outage of Meta-owned applications in the last 10 days.

Instagram looking into outage as thousands of accounts 'suspended'

On October 31, over 3,000 users were affected after Instagram crashed across the globe.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms Inc, had said on its Twitter account on Monday.

On October 25, services of Meta-owned WhatsApp were restored after being hit by a massive outage as users in Pakistan and rest of the globe faced disruption in its service.

WhatsApp service restored after major disruption

Downdetector.pk had revealed multiple complaints by consumers of the application.

A spokesperson of Meta admitted services were down.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson had said at the time.