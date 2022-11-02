AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram services restored after brief outage

  • Several users reported development, according to outage tracking website Downdetector
BR Web Desk Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 06:31pm
Follow us

The services of Meta-owned Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were restored on Wednesday after a brief outage that impacted several users who reported the development, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.pk.

This was the third outage of Meta-owned applications in the last 10 days.

Instagram looking into outage as thousands of accounts 'suspended'

On October 31, over 3,000 users were affected after Instagram crashed across the globe.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms Inc, had said on its Twitter account on Monday.

On October 25, services of Meta-owned WhatsApp were restored after being hit by a massive outage as users in Pakistan and rest of the globe faced disruption in its service.

WhatsApp service restored after major disruption

Downdetector.pk had revealed multiple complaints by consumers of the application.

A spokesperson of Meta admitted services were down.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson had said at the time.

facebook whatsapp Instagram

Comments

1000 characters

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram services restored after brief outage

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan

Stand up for your rights, says Imran as PTI continues long march

Rupee depreciates 0.35%, settles at 221.43 against US dollar

SC gives lifeline to Imran Khan in contempt case

Third successive gain: KSE-100 up 0.33% after China pledges assistance to Pakistan

COAS Bajwa visits Army Strategic Forces Command headquarters

Oil sales up 9% in October amid improved mobility post-floods

Kohli stars as India beat Bangladesh to stand on brink of T20 semi-finals

Fed poised for further US rate hike as political pressure mounts

Read more stories