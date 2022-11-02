AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
ANL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
AVN 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.93%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 54.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
GGGL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
GTECH 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
MLCF 27.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
OGDC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
PAEL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
TPL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TPLP 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.53%)
TREET 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.46%)
UNITY 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
WAVES 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,173 Increased By 7.9 (0.19%)
BR30 15,367 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.36%)
KSE100 41,922 Increased By 113.6 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,339 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina

AFP Published 02 Nov, 2022 10:08am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

FORT WORTH: World number one Iga Swiatek opened her season-ending WTA Finals campaign Tuesday with a straight sets victory over Russia’s eighth-ranked Daria Kasatkina.

Polish star Swiatek, who has enjoyed a stellar year that included Grand Slam singles titles at the French and US Opens, eased to a 6-2, 6-3 victory in 1hr 22min at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena in Texas.

The 21-year-old is the heavy favorite to add to her tally of eight tournament victories at this week’s eight-player tournament.

Against Kasatkina on Tuesday, the three-time Grand Slam champion was quickly into her stride, racing to a 3-0 lead after an early break of serve.

Swiatek wrapped up the first set in just 37 minutes after securing another break of serve in the eighth game.

The second set followed a similar pattern, as she grabbed an early break to take control for a 3-0 lead before closing out the set.

Swiatek is aiming to atone for her disappointing display at last year’s finals, held in Guadalajara, when she failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

In Tuesday’s other group game, France’s sixth-seed Caroline Garcia defeated fourth seed Coco Gauff in a repeat of their US Open quarter-final in September.

Swiatek, Gauff in same group at WTA Finals

Garcia, who reached the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows before losing to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, took 1hr 18min to defeat US hope Gauff 6-4, 6-3.

The tournament features two groups of four players who play in a round-robin format, with the top two in each group advancing to the semi-finals.

This year’s tournament was moved to Texas due to pandemic-related issues with the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which was initially due to host the event, as well as the WTA’s dispute with China over the status of player Peng Shuai.

Ons Jabeur Iga Swiatek Daria Kasatkina US Opens

Comments

1000 characters

Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Sales tax harmonization: Centre, provinces agree on key definitions

Imran Khan steps up criticism of Sharifs

Gill’s name placed on ECL

GST on petroleum products likely in second half of Nov

CPEC vital to ensuring SCO’s vision of shared prosperity: Bilawal

Concessional energy to export-oriented sector: ECC approves amendments to earlier decision

Oct CPI accelerates to 26.6pc YoY

Survey: businesspeople pessimistic about prospects

OICCI members: FBR urged to clear Rs80bn refunds

Read more stories