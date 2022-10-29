AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Oct 29, 2022
Swiatek, Gauff in same group at WTA Finals

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2022 12:19pm
World number one Iga Swiatek will face American Coco Gauff in a rematch of their French Open final after the pair were drawn in the same group for the round-robin stage of the WTA Finals that will begin in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday.

Roland Garros and U.S. Open champion Swiatek (21) and Gauff (18) - the two youngest players in the field - were joined in the Tracy Austin Group by Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina following the draw for the season-ending tournament.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, the second-ranked player in the world, topped the Nancy Richey Group in which she was joined by Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka.

The top two players in each group will progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on Nov. 6. The final takes place the following day.

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza won the 2021 edition of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara.

French Open Coco Gauff Iga Swiatek

