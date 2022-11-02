KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (November 01, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
226,924,245 136,396,531 7,219,848,367 4,003,028,539
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 384,853,641 (427,705,877) (42,852,236)
Local Individuals 6,704,853,622 (6,378,074,472) 326,779,150
Local Corporates 2,732,399,020 (3,016,325,934) (283,926,914)
