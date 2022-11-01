AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.21%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.18%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.97%)
GGGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.67%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.81%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.06%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.29%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
TREET 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.77%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (7.67%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.78%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 74.1 (1.81%)
BR30 15,423 Increased By 495.9 (3.32%)
KSE100 41,809 Increased By 544 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,286 Increased By 224.9 (1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin says it will not issue a decree ending Russian mobilisation

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:18pm
Follow us

LONDON: Russia does not need a presidential decree to formalise the completion of a partial mobilisation of reservists to fight in Ukraine, and none will be issued, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin declared Russia’s first call-up since World War Two on Sept. 21, after a series of military defeats. The announcement triggered an exodus of draft-age men, with hundreds of thousands heading for countries including Georgia, Armenia and Kazakhstan, while more than 2,000 people were detained at anti-mobilisation protests.

Russia had already said it had recruited the 300,000 reservists it needed in just over a month, and that no more were required.

But the Kremlin’s refusal to issue a formal decree ending recruitment may increase concern among Russians that the mobilisations could still be restarted.

Putin had said on Monday he would consult with legal experts to see if a new presidential order was necessary.

“A decree is not needed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Russia declares end of mobilisation for Ukraine

“The Presidential Administration’s legal department has reached its conclusion … partial mobilisation has been completed. The relevant telegrams were sent from the Defence Ministry to military enlistment offices to end the despatch of draft papers.”

The part of Putin’s mobilisation decree outlining how many would be called up was classified and never made public, adding to fears that the enlistment campaign could resume.

But Peskov said this was untrue.

“Included [in the decree] was a certain number: up to 300,000 people. Accordingly, this decree has been executed.”

Asked if the original decree remained in force, he said “No”.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said 87,000 of the 300,000 mobilised soldiers had already been deployed to the conflict zone.

Russia Russian forces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Kremlin says it will not issue a decree ending Russian mobilisation

CPI-based inflation jumps in October, clocks in at 26.6%

Rupee records marginal gain, settles at 220.65 against US dollar

Maryam claims Imran's long-march aimed at preventing govt from appointing army chief

KSE-100 surges 1.32% as market expects positive outcome from govt’s visit to China

PM Shehbaz to discuss 'CPEC revitalisation' as he arrives in China

Rana urges PTI to shun riotous agenda, find political solutions

US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakistan: US State Dept

UAE and US to spur $100bn in clean energy projects

Oil up more than 2% as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns

After Atlas Honda, Pak Suzuki also jacks up motorcycle prices in Pakistan

Read more stories