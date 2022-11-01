AGL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (9.66%)
ANL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.47%)
EPCL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
FFL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.11%)
FLYNG 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.21%)
GGGL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
GGL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
GTECH 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
MLCF 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.23%)
OGDC 70.64 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.96%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.73%)
PRL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.46%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
TELE 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TPL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
TPLP 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.6%)
TREET 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.92%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
BR100 4,122 Increased By 31.5 (0.77%)
BR30 15,089 Increased By 162 (1.08%)
KSE100 41,474 Increased By 209.3 (0.51%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 79.4 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s factory growth picks up speed in Oct, hiring at 33 month high

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 10:37am
Follow us

BENGALURU: India’s factory activity expanded at a stronger pace in October as demand and output remained solid, encouraging firms to hire workers at the fastest pace in nearly three years, according to a private survey released on Tuesday.

Unlike some other economies, India has shown better resiliency to persistently-high inflation and a sinking currency against the US dollar since the start of this year.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 55.3 in October from September’s 55.1, better than a Reuters poll median forecast for 54.9 and remaining above the 50-level separating growth from contraction for a sixteenth month.

“The Indian manufacturing industry again showed signs of resilience in October, with factory orders and production rising strongly despite losing growth momentum,” noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market.

“Manufacturers continued to loosen the purse strings as they expect demand buoyancy to be sustained in coming months.

There was a marked rise in input purchasing, with firms adding to their inventories to better align with client purchasing.“

Although overall demand and output expanded at a slower pace last month, growth was still solid, with foreign demand increasing at its strongest rate since May.

That led firms to increase headcount at the quickest rate since January 2020.

Optimism around future output also remained above the long-term average. While input price inflation remained around the previous month’s level, prices charged increased at their slowest pace since February, meaning overall inflation, which rose to a five-month high in September, was likely to ease.

That could provide some breathing room for the Reserve Bank of India, which is widely expected to adopt a slower approach to rate rises than its major peers in coming months.

China’s factory, services activity skids on persistent COVID curbs

The widening policy gap between the hawkish US Federal Reserve and the dovish RBI could lead to a further weakening of the rupee, which has lost over 10% against the greenback this year, suggesting the central bank may continue burning through its dollar reserves to support the currency.

Also read

India's factory activity Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index

Comments

1000 characters

India’s factory growth picks up speed in Oct, hiring at 33 month high

Intra-day update: rupee maintains winning momentum against US dollar

Big farmer relief package announced

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

PM leaves for China today

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

It’s time to build B2B ties with China: PM

D-Chowk: ‘I was not aware of any undertaking,’ Imran Khan tells SC

Read more stories