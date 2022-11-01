AGL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (10.34%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.28%)
AVN 75.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
EFERT 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
EPCL 52.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
FFL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.11%)
FLYNG 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.34%)
GGGL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
GGL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.84%)
LOTCHEM 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.26%)
OGDC 70.66 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.5%)
PRL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.46%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
TELE 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
TPL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
TPLP 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TREET 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.92%)
TRG 110.97 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.16%)
UNITY 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
WAVES 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.51%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 32.3 (0.79%)
BR30 15,094 Increased By 166.9 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,491 Increased By 226.3 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,144 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sakkari edges Pegula to open WTA Finals

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2022 10:02am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

FORT WORTH: Maria Sakkari, aiming to improve on her WTA Finals semi-final run last year, opened the season-ending event Monday with a straight sets round-robin victory over Jessica Pegula.

Greece’s Sakkari, ranked fifth in the world, toppled third-ranked American Pegula 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4).

Action in the Nancy Richey Group continued later Monday at Dickies Arena with Tunisian world number two Ons Jabeur – a finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open this year – taking on seventh-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.

In a rematch of the WTA Guadalajara final won by Pegula last week, she and Sakkari traded six service breaks in the opening set, Pegula twice recovering a break before Sakkari put it away in the tiebreaker.

After pocketing the first, Sakkari raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set before Pegula, who survived match points to win three times this season, broke back to trim the deficit to 3-2.

Pegula saved a pair of match points against her serve in the 12th game to force the tiebreaker, the second with a stinging backhand winner.

But Sakkari sealed it on her third opportunity when Pegula’s effort found the net.

Swiatek, Sakkari set up Indian Wells WTA title clash

“It’s never easy against Jess,” said Sakkari, who improved to 4-2 against the American. “She’s an amazing player. She’s very confident right now. I knew it was going to be extremely tough but I fought hard and trusted my game.

“I was well-rested compared to the previous match. I’m very excited to start with a win here.”

Also read

Maria Sakkari

Comments

1000 characters

Sakkari edges Pegula to open WTA Finals

Intra-day update: rupee maintains winning momentum against US dollar

Big farmer relief package announced

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

PM leaves for China today

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

It’s time to build B2B ties with China: PM

D-Chowk: ‘I was not aware of any undertaking,’ Imran Khan tells SC

Read more stories