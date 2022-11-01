KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.379 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,803. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.105 billion, followed by NSDQ100 (PKR 4.021 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.016 billion), DJ (PKR 831.318 million), Crude (PKR 822.733 million), Silver (PKR 616.401 million), Platinum (PKR 275.507 million), Natural Gas (PKR 251.293 million), SP500 (PKR 228.933 million), Brent (PKR 162.998 million), Copper (PKR 41.417 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 6.034 million).

In Agricultural Commo-dities, 11 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 16.285 million were traded.

