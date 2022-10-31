US stocks open lower ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated early Monday to kick off a news-heavy week that includes a Federal Reserve decision and key jobs and economic data.

Markets are expecting the Fed to again undertake a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike in its latest move to combat inflation.

But there will be much focus on the tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a news conference Wednesday following the policy announcement. Hopes that the Fed could soon moderate its stance in light of weakening economic data have lifted stocks in recent weeks.

The agenda also includes October jobs data and reports on the manufacturing and services sectors.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 32,749.58.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent to 3,877.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.0 percent to 10,994.97.

This week’s calendar also includes earnings results from Pfizer and Starbucks, among other companies.