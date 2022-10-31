AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
US stocks open lower ahead of Fed meeting

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2022 07:09pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated early Monday to kick off a news-heavy week that includes a Federal Reserve decision and key jobs and economic data.

Markets are expecting the Fed to again undertake a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike in its latest move to combat inflation.

But there will be much focus on the tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a news conference Wednesday following the policy announcement. Hopes that the Fed could soon moderate its stance in light of weakening economic data have lifted stocks in recent weeks.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Hopeful US stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

The agenda also includes October jobs data and reports on the manufacturing and services sectors.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 32,749.58.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent to 3,877.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.0 percent to 10,994.97.

This week’s calendar also includes earnings results from Pfizer and Starbucks, among other companies.

