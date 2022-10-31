AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends higher after Russia pulls out of Black Sea export corridor

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2022 04:35pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Monday, rebounding from last week’s losses after Russia withdrew from a Black Sea export deal, jeopardising global grain and sunflower oil supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 58 ringgit, or 1.45%, to 4,047 ringgit ($856.33) a tonne.

It had earlier risen 5% on global supply concerns after Russia on Saturday suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

The move is likely to hit shipments to import-dependent countries, deepening a global food crisis and sparking gains in prices.

Clouds of uncertainty hover over exports of sunflower oil from Ukrainian ports, creating a potential bullish scenario for competing vegetable oils, especially soy and palm, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Palm oil tracks rivals lower, posts 2.8% weekly drop

Exports of palm oil from Malaysia in October rose between 5% and 11.7% from September, cargo surveyors data showed.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.8%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 2%, while its palm oil contract eased 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures

Comments

1000 characters

Palm ends higher after Russia pulls out of Black Sea export corridor

Visit to China aimed at enhancing trade, attracting FDI: PM Shehbaz

Rupee ends depreciation run, settles with 0.72% gain against US dollar

Ukraine grain exports resume as Turkey fights to save deal

Dollar climbs ahead of busy week for central banks

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

Park View Enclave withdraws intention to acquire 51% stake in Silkbank

Twitter to lay off 25% of workforce in first round of job cuts: Washington Post

OGDC, PPL to participate in reconstituted Reko Diq project

Atlas Honda hikes bike prices by up to Rs15,000, new prices to come into effect from Nov 1

OPEC+ can be trusted to balance markets, UAE minister says

Read more stories