Asif terms Nov ‘decisive month’

INP Published 31 Oct, 2022 05:55am
SIALKOT: November will be politically decisive month, as the country’s politics has reached to a critical point, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said here on Sunday.

Addressing a news conference, the defence minister said the real face of Imran Khan has been exposed before people, but some others have still misunderstood him and this misunderstanding will be removed in some days. Elaborating the process of the nomination of the Army Chief, defence minister said that the military sends names of senior Generals to the prime minister for appointment, who would select one of them.

“Who is Imran Khan to give his advice,” Asif questioned. ”He is even not a member of the National Assembly and has already been disqualified,” he added. “Imran Khan had started his long march with 10,000 people, but when the march reached Muridke, the numbers lowered to 3,500; one can assess how much people will be with him when they will reach Rawalpindi,” Khawaja Asif said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

